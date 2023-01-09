MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs to lead the troubled agency. James Bond is a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked at the department for years. According to the Legislative Audit Bureau, he is the first openly LGBTQ person in state history to head a Cabinet agency. Bond said he served as a supply clerk from 1983 to 1985 and qualifies as a disabled veteran due to a service-connected injury to his right eye. He inherits an agency plagued by issues in its assisted living facilities and nursing homes, including frequent allegations of abuse and poor care.

