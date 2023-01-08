By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn’t alter the Detroit Lions’ approach. The Lions delivered a performance that enables them to go into the offseason believing their playoff drought will end very soon. Jamaal Williams rushed for two touchdowns against his former team as the Lions capped their late-season surge with a 20-16 victory at Green Bay, eliminating the Packers from playoff contention. The Lions’ win sent Seattle to the playoffs. Detroit needed the Seahawks to lose and then beat the Packers to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

