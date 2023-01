OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points and No. 25 Creighton defeated Marquette 68-42 after holding the Golden Eagles to 14 points in the first half. Creighton rolled to a 20-6 lead through one quarter and led 35-14 at halftime. Marquette shot 24% in the first half, making seven field goals in 29 attempts. Meanwhile, Creighton shot 52% and made the only free throw attempted in the first half. Chloe Marotta scored 20 points for Marquette and Jordan King added 13. Only four players scored for the Golden Eagles. Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek scored 10 points each for the Bluejays.

