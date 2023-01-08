By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

J.J. Watt’s day started with a ceremonial bow following yet another sack. It ended with an emotional goodbye fitting for the end of the career of one of the NFL’s best defensive players. Watt managed to go out still playing at a high level, adding two more sacks to his career total in the Arizona Cardinals’ 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was an emotional end to a brilliant career with Watt nearly in tears as he walked off an NFL field for the final time as a player at the two-minute warning.

