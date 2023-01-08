MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin senior guard Sydney Hilliard has announced that she’s leaving the team for personal reasons. Hilliard said in a statement released by the univesity that “I have decided that it is time for me to step away from the game of basketball, so I can concentrate on my own well-being.” Hilliard had started 67 career games for Wisconsin with averages of 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. She was averaging 5.9 points and 3 rebounds this season after missing the Badgers’ first eight games to recover from a knee injury.

