More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin have rejected the “final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment, extending their eight-month stoppage. The United Auto Workers union announced the vote by members who work for CNH in a statement Saturday night. It said the union’s bargaining committee “will meet to discuss next steps to take with” the company. Workers previously rejected another proposal at the start of the strike that included 18.5% raises. That was due to concerns those raises wouldn’t cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. There was no immediate response to an AP request for comment submitted to the company via its website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.