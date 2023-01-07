By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins made six 3s and scored 20 points to lead Illinois to a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin. Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Steven Crowl added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first loss for the Badgers since Nov. 29. Freshman Jayden Epps added 15 off the bench for the Illini, who made 10 of 19 3-point attempts. Wisconsin was without top scorer Tyler Wahl.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.