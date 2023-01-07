The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 80, Blair-Taylor 48
Boyceville 78, Amery 77
Cashton 57, Necedah 30
Cuba City 56, Galena, Ill. 49
DeForest 72, Reedsburg Area 68
Edgewood 79, Lake Mills 72
Faith Christian 62, Alden-Hebron, Ill. 45
Fond du Lac 83, Waukesha South 76
Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Denmark 69
Gibraltar 74, Sevastopol 49
Greenfield 62, Union Grove 59, OT
Hartford Union 59, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58
Howards Grove 53, New Holstein 31
Kettle Moraine 56, DeForest 51
Laconia 68, Waupun 50
Little Chute 69, Sheboygan Falls 22
Madison East 75, Sun Prairie West 73
Madison La Follette 81, Beloit Memorial 65
Madison West 77, Janesville Parker 70
Middleton 61, Stoughton 54
Monona Grove 77, West Bend West 56
Monroe 68, Lodi 60
Mount Horeb 58, Burlington 49
Oconto 72, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 56
Port Washington 80, Marathon 65
Prescott 70, Baldwin-Woodville 57
River Falls 59, Rice Lake 44
Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 34
Southern Door 59, Algoma 54
University School of Milwaukee 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 58
Verona Area 83, Sun Prairie 77
Warren, Ill. 49, Black Hawk 47
Washburn 78, Mellen 62
Waunakee 62, Stevens Point 57
Weston 51, Madison Country Day 41
Wrightstown 70, Roncalli 35
Xavier 80, Green Bay West 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..