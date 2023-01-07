The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron, Ill. 68, Williams Bay Faith Christian 49
Aquinas 72, Prairie du Chien 61
Barneveld 66, Argyle 33
Blair-Taylor 47, Bangor 41
Cochrane-Fountain City 70, Melrose-Mindoro 47
Colfax 63, Hayward 51
Darlington 54, Highland 36
Deerfield 44, Waterloo 40
Hartford Union 63, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, OT
Howards Grove 56, New Holstein 53
Kaukauna 61, Sheboygan North 56
Lena 62, Tigerton 3
Madison Abundant Life 57, Oak Hill Christian 15
McDonell Central 69, Ladysmith 30
Milwaukee Academy of Science 69, South Milwaukee 36
Milwaukee DSHA 71, Bay Port 57
Milwaukee Hamilton 43, Milwaukee Vincent 24
Mondovi 69, Spring Valley 33
Monona Grove 67, Milton 48
Monticello 64, Williams Bay 31
New London 65, Medford Area 25
Notre Dame 83, Kimberly 37
Onalaska 49, Stoughton 45
Owen-Withee 56, Augusta 39
Racine Lutheran 56, Racine St. Catherine’s 32
Randolph 63, Fall River 22
Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 41
The Prairie School 63, Martin Luther 38
Waterford 42, Waukesha South 30
Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Brookfield Academy 48
___
