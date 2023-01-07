The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron, Ill. 68, Williams Bay Faith Christian 49

Aquinas 72, Prairie du Chien 61

Barneveld 66, Argyle 33

Blair-Taylor 47, Bangor 41

Cochrane-Fountain City 70, Melrose-Mindoro 47

Colfax 63, Hayward 51

Darlington 54, Highland 36

Deerfield 44, Waterloo 40

Hartford Union 63, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, OT

Howards Grove 56, New Holstein 53

Kaukauna 61, Sheboygan North 56

Lena 62, Tigerton 3

Madison Abundant Life 57, Oak Hill Christian 15

McDonell Central 69, Ladysmith 30

Milwaukee Academy of Science 69, South Milwaukee 36

Milwaukee DSHA 71, Bay Port 57

Milwaukee Hamilton 43, Milwaukee Vincent 24

Mondovi 69, Spring Valley 33

Monona Grove 67, Milton 48

Monticello 64, Williams Bay 31

New London 65, Medford Area 25

Notre Dame 83, Kimberly 37

Onalaska 49, Stoughton 45

Owen-Withee 56, Augusta 39

Racine Lutheran 56, Racine St. Catherine’s 32

Randolph 63, Fall River 22

Saint Thomas More 65, Saint Francis 41

The Prairie School 63, Martin Luther 38

Waterford 42, Waukesha South 30

Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Brookfield Academy 48

___

