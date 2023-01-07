The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 80, Blair-Taylor 48

DeForest 72, Reedsburg Area 68

Fond du Lac 83, Waukesha South 76

Fox Valley Lutheran 72, Denmark 69

Greenfield 62, Union Grove 59, OT

Madison La Follette 81, Beloit Memorial 65

Madison West 77, Janesville Parker 70

Middleton 61, Stoughton 54

Monona Grove 77, West Bend West 56

Mount Horeb 58, Burlington 49

Prescott 70, Baldwin-Woodville 57

University School of Milwaukee 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 58

Verona Area 83, Sun Prairie 77

Xavier 80, Green Bay West 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..