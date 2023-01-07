The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barneveld 66, Argyle 33
Blair-Taylor 47, Bangor 41
Cochrane-Fountain City 70, Melrose-Mindoro 47
Darlington 54, Highland 36
Hartford Union 63, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, OT
Mondovi 69, Spring Valley 33
Monona Grove 67, Milton 48
Monticello 64, Williams Bay 31
Notre Dame 83, Kimberly 37
Onalaska 49, Stoughton 45
Owen-Withee 56, Augusta 39
Waterford 42, Waukesha South 30
Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Brookfield Academy 48
