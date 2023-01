MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man with felony burglary after he allegedly stole memorabilia and other items from the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse at American Family Field. Online court records show Justin Bloedorn was charged Dec. 14. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a criminal complaint says Bloedorn attended a Sept. 8 doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. The complaint says he drank at least 10 beers, passed out in some bushes outside the stadium, woke up, got back inside, found his way to the clubhouse and took items from the locker room. The items included electronics, a credit card and signed bats.

