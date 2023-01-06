By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden State against Denver in 2019. It also was a franchise record for most points in any period. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-low nine points in 22 minutes. His previous low was 16 on two occasions. Bobby Portis had 19 points and 12 rebounds in his sixth consecutive double-double for the Bucks, who have lost six of nine. Charlotte led 51-28 after the first quarter.

