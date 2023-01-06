By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team seems poised to outperform preseason expectations dramatically for a second straight year. The 14th-ranked Badgers have won six straight and are tied for first place in the Big Ten standings with Michigan. The Badgers can earn their first 4-0 start in the conference since 2012-13 with a victory Saturday at Illinois. A preseason poll of Big Ten media projected Wisconsin to finish ninth in the 14-team league. Wisconsin won a share of the Big Ten tile last season after that preseason poll had the Badgers finishing 10th.

