The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 55, Sturgeon Bay 32

Assumption 66, Rib Lake 29

Athens 58, Edgar 53

Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18

Bangor 44, Cashton 35

Bay Port 59, Pulaski 26

Beaver Dam 56, Watertown 23

Beloit Memorial 63, Madison West 35

Brillion 50, Hilbert 18

Brookfield Academy 87, Kenosha Christian Life 49

Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43

Clear Lake 40, Unity 31

De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29

Deerfield 65, Johnson Creek 30

Drummond 54, Northwood 14

Eau Claire Memorial 64, Menomonie 56

Edgewood 75, Monroe 29

Florence 57, Suring 50

Fox Valley Lutheran 65, Little Chute 29

Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52

Freedom 77, Marinette 32

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43, Black River Falls 39

Germantown 73, Hamilton 55

Grafton 55, Slinger 45

Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30

Green Bay Preble 58, Sheboygan South 42

Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59

Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 37

Homestead 82, West Bend West 36

Horicon 60, Dodgeland 43

Hortonville 76, Appleton East 42

Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56, Shoreland Lutheran 29

Kenosha Tremper 74, Racine Park 33

Laconia 83, Campbellsport 19

Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25

Lakeland 77, Rhinelander 48

Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39

Living Word Lutheran 60, Messmer 21

Lomira 43, North Fond du Lac 22

Lourdes Academy 58, Hustisford 22

Luther 62, Arcadia 22

Luxemburg-Casco 63, Waupaca 51

Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17

Menominee Indian 51, Amherst 49

Menomonee Falls 70, Wauwatosa West 48

Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19

Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11

Necedah 55, New Lisbon 40

Neenah 53, Oshkosh North 32

New Berlin West 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 45

New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49

Northwood 38, Webster 35

Oak Creek 72, Racine Case 23

Oconto Falls 40, Denmark 24

Oregon 56, Mount Horeb 37

Oshkosh West 54, Appleton North 35

Palmyra-Eagle 53, Williams Bay 49

Pardeeville 64, Cambria-Friesland 21

Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46

Prairie Farm 64, Cornell 23

Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46

Princeton/Green Lake 57, Montello 39

Randolph 41, Markesan 29

Random Lake 68, Ozaukee 55

Reedsburg Area 89, Portage 10

Rio 56, Fall River 37

Royall 66, Brookwood 51

Salam School 60, University Lake 27

Sevastopol 52, Kewaunee 20

Sheboygan North 58, Green Bay Southwest 55

Siren 54, Luck 27

Somerset 44, Altoona 41

South Shore 68, Butternut 18

Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 46

Stevens Point 49, Merrill 39

Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40

Sun Prairie West 57, Madison La Follette 40

Verona Area 82, Middleton 37

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5

Waunakee 59, DeForest 57

Waupun 56, Xavier 41

Wausau West 68, D.C. Everest 46

Wauwatosa East 52, Brookfield Central 36

Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, St. Marys Springs 56

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Wausau East 53

Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose vs. Madison Country Day, ccd.

Chequamegon vs. Auburndale, ppd.

Cudahy vs. South Milwaukee, ccd.

Flambeau vs. Birchwood, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..