BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 45, Juda 36
Alma/Pepin 64, Gilmanton 55
Almond-Bancroft 59, Pittsville 41
Amherst 74, Menominee Indian 64
Antigo 65, Tomahawk 48
Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43
Argyle 55, Black Hawk 45
Ashland 59, Spooner 47
Assumption 63, Rib Lake 51
Auburndale 68, Chequamegon 46
Augusta 42, Eleva-Strum 40
Bay Port 61, Pulaski 44
Belleville 79, Wisconsin Heights 43
Berlin 66, Ripon 60
Black River Falls 46, Arcadia 43
Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54
Bowler 70, Gresham Community 20
Brillion 57, Roncalli 29
Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 34
Bruce 78, Winter 61
Burlington 48, Union Grove 34
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Hayward 39
Colby 77, Columbus Catholic 72
Coleman 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24
Crivitz 84, Suring 30
Cudahy 76, South Milwaukee 71
Cumberland 63, St. Croix Falls 54
D.C. Everest 57, Wausau West 49
Darlington 60, Iowa-Grant 37
De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 35
Dominican 96, Catholic Central 40
Drummond 56, Northwood 40
East Troy 60, Big Foot 56
Edgerton 87, Brodhead 45
Elcho 51, Crandon 26
Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 65
Evansville 67, Clinton 53
Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28
Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50
Florence 53, Three Lakes 33
Fond du Lac 59, Kaukauna 54
Gillett 44, Niagara 41
Grafton 84, Slinger 59
Grantsburg 56, Shell Lake 54
Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 74
Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 49
Hamilton 79, Germantown 61
Highland 63, Benton 61
Hilbert 72, Mishicot 42
Homestead 84, West Bend West 51
Hortonville 80, Appleton East 56
Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62
Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55
Hurley 76, Mercer 31
Independence 44, Lincoln 40
Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Shoreland Lutheran 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 48
Kiel 64, Chilton 46
Kimberly 71, Appleton West 46
Kohler 78, Oostburg 73
La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 41
Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64
Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 36
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Columbus 44
Lancaster 60, River Valley 53
Loyal 53, Gilman 20
Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Notre Dame 55
Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59
Marquette University 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 56
Marshall 74, Waterloo 40
Mauston 73, Nekoosa 56
McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52
Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30
Melrose-Mindoro 46, Blair-Taylor 35
Menasha 66, Green Bay West 41
Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63
Milwaukee Riverside University 88, Milw. Washington 72
Milwaukee School of Languages 66, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59
Mineral Point 67, Cuba City 58
Mondovi 71, Glenwood City 53
Neenah 81, Oshkosh North 67
New Glarus 51, Cambridge 41
New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63
Nicolet 46, Whitefish Bay 32
North Crawford 54, Kickapoo 46
Northwestern 98, Barron 54
Northwood 49, Webster 47
Onalaska 58, Aquinas 52
Oneida Nation 68, Lena 29
Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39
Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57
Pecatonica 59, Monticello 55
Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 69
Platteville 78, Richland Center 38
Plymouth 56, Kewaskum 53
Port Edwards 73, Rosholt 19
Potosi 63, Belmont 43
Poynette 49, Lodi 48
Prairie Farm 77, Cornell 48
Prentice 59, Marathon 42
Racine Case 57, Oak Creek 46
Racine Park 64, Kenosha Tremper 60
Racine St. Catherine’s 88, Racine Lutheran 37
Random Lake 63, Ozaukee 51
Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40
Regis 63, Cadott 38
Rhinelander 68, Lakeland 57
River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34
River Ridge 67, Shullsburg 55
Salam School 67, University Lake/Trinity 54
Seneca 76, Ithaca 60
Shawano 65, Green Bay East 34
Sheboygan Area Luth. 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47
Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay Preble 43
Siren 65, Luck 49
Somerset 71, Altoona 43
Southwestern 66, Boscobel 31
Spencer 83, Greenwood 54
Spring Valley 81, Colfax 69
Stevens Point 60, Merrill 42
Stratford 72, Abbotsford 35
Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 46
Unity 50, Clear Lake 35
Valders 81, New Holstein 60
Wausau East 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67
Wausaukee 73, White Lake 50
Wautoma 71, Westfield Area 51
Wauwatosa West 78, Menomonee Falls 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 82, Weston 32
West Allis Central 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 75
West Bend East 74, Cedarburg 53
West De Pere 57, Seymour 40
Westosha Central 73, Delavan-Darien 31
Weyauwega-Fremont 70, Iola-Scandinavia 39
Whitehall 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 46
Whitnall 61, Shorewood 38
Wild Rose 72, Tri-County 26
Wisconsin Dells 68, Adams-Friendship 48
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, New Berlin West 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Manawa 54
Wrightstown 74, Oconto Falls 67
Xavier 61, New London 52
