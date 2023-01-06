The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 59, Pittsville 41

Amherst 74, Menominee Indian 64

Antigo 65, Tomahawk 48

Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43

Ashland 59, Spooner 47

Assumption 63, Rib Lake 51

Auburndale 68, Chequamegon 46

Bay Port 61, Pulaski 44

Belleville 79, Wisconsin Heights 43

Black River Falls 46, Arcadia 43

Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54

Bowler 70, Gresham Community 20

Brillion 57, Roncalli 29

Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 34

Bruce 78, Winter 61

Burlington 48, Union Grove 34

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45, Hayward 39

Colby 77, Columbus Catholic 72

Coleman 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24

Crivitz 84, Suring 30

Cudahy 76, South Milwaukee 71

D.C. Everest 57, Wausau West 49

De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 35

Dominican 96, Catholic Central 40

Drummond 56, Northwood 40

East Troy 60, Big Foot 56

Edgerton 87, Brodhead 45

Elcho 51, Crandon 26

Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 65

Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28

Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50

Florence 53, Three Lakes 33

Fond du Lac 59, Kaukauna 54

Grafton 84, Slinger 59

Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 74

Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 49

Highland 63, Benton 61

Hilbert 72, Mishicot 42

Homestead 84, West Bend West 51

Hortonville 80, Appleton East 56

Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62

Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55

Hurley 76, Mercer 31

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 48

Kiel 64, Chilton 46

Kohler 78, Oostburg 73

La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 41

Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64

Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 36

Lakeside Lutheran 62, Columbus 44

Lancaster 60, River Valley 53

Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Notre Dame 55

Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59

Marquette University 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 56

Marshall 74, Waterloo 40

Mauston 73, Nekoosa 56

McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52

Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30

Melrose-Mindoro 46, Blair-Taylor 35

Menasha 66, Green Bay West 41

Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63

Milwaukee Riverside University 88, Milw. Washington 72

Milwaukee School of Languages 66, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

Mineral Point 67, Cuba City 58

Neenah 81, Oshkosh North 67

New Richmond 70, Chippewa Falls 63

Nicolet 46, Whitefish Bay 32

Northwestern 98, Barron 54

Oneida Nation 68, Lena 29

Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39

Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57

Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 69

Platteville 78, Richland Center 38

Plymouth 56, Kewaskum 53

Port Edwards 73, Rosholt 19

Potosi 63, Belmont 43

Poynette 49, Lodi 48

Prentice 59, Marathon 42

Racine Case 57, Oak Creek 46

Racine Park 64, Kenosha Tremper 60

Racine St. Catherine’s 88, Racine Lutheran 37

Random Lake 63, Ozaukee 51

Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40

Regis 63, Cadott 38

River Falls 65, Eau Claire North 34

River Ridge 67, Shullsburg 55

Salam School 67, University Lake/Trinity 54

Seneca 76, Ithaca 60

Sheboygan Area Luth. 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47

Sheboygan South 56, Green Bay Preble 43

Siren 65, Luck 49

Somerset 71, Altoona 43

Southwestern 66, Boscobel 31

Spencer 83, Greenwood 54

Spring Valley 81, Colfax 69

Stevens Point 60, Merrill 42

Stratford 72, Abbotsford 35

Two Rivers 58, Sheboygan Falls 46

Unity 50, Clear Lake 35

Wausau East 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67

Wausaukee 73, White Lake 50

Wautoma 71, Westfield Area 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 82, Weston 32

West Allis Central 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 75

West Bend East 74, Cedarburg 53

West De Pere 57, Seymour 40

Westosha Central 73, Delavan-Darien 31

Weyauwega-Fremont 70, Iola-Scandinavia 39

Whitehall 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 46

Whitnall 61, Shorewood 38

Wisconsin Dells 68, Adams-Friendship 48

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, New Berlin West 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Manawa 54

Wrightstown 74, Oconto Falls 67

Xavier 61, New London 52

