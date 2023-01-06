The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 55, Sturgeon Bay 32

Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18

Bangor 44, Cashton 35

Bay Port 59, Pulaski 26

Beloit Memorial 63, Madison West 35

Brillion 50, Hilbert 18

Brookfield Academy 87, Kenosha Christian Life 49

Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43

Clear Lake 40, Unity 31

De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29

Deerfield 65, Johnson Creek 30

Drummond 54, Northwood 14

Eau Claire Memorial 64, Menomonie 56

Edgewood 75, Monroe 29

Florence 57, Suring 50

Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52

Freedom 77, Marinette 32

Grafton 55, Slinger 45

Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30

Green Bay Preble 58, Sheboygan South 42

Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59

Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 37

Homestead 82, West Bend West 36

Horicon 60, Dodgeland 43

Hortonville 76, Appleton East 42

Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

Kenosha Tremper 74, Racine Park 33

Laconia 83, Campbellsport 19

Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25

Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39

Living Word Lutheran 60, Messmer 21

Luther 62, Arcadia 22

Luxemburg-Casco 63, Waupaca 51

Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17

Menominee Indian 51, Amherst 49

Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19

Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11

Necedah 55, New Lisbon 40

Neenah 53, Oshkosh North 32

New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49

Oak Creek 72, Racine Case 23

Oregon 56, Mount Horeb 37

Oshkosh West 54, Appleton North 35

Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46

Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46

Princeton/Green Lake 57, Montello 39

Randolph 41, Markesan 29

Random Lake 68, Ozaukee 55

Salam School 60, University Lake 27

Sevastopol 52, Kewaunee 20

Siren 54, Luck 27

Somerset 44, Altoona 41

Stevens Point 49, Merrill 39

Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40

Verona Area 82, Middleton 37

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5

Waunakee 59, DeForest 57

Waupun 56, Xavier 41

Wausau West 68, D.C. Everest 46

Wauwatosa East 52, Brookfield Central 36

Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, St. Marys Springs 56

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Wausau East 53

Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 35

