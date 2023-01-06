The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 59, Pittsville 41
Bay Port 61, Pulaski 44
Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54
Brillion 57, Roncalli 29
Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 34
Coleman 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24
Crivitz 84, Suring 30
Cudahy 76, South Milwaukee 71
D.C. Everest 57, Wausau West 49
De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 35
Dominican 96, Catholic Central 40
Drummond 56, Northwood 40
Edgerton 87, Brodhead 45
Elcho 51, Crandon 26
Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 65
Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28
Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50
Florence 53, Three Lakes 33
Grafton 84, Slinger 59
Homestead 84, West Bend West 51
Hortonville 80, Appleton East 56
Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62
Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55
Hurley 76, Mercer 31
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Shoreland Lutheran 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 48
Kiel 64, Chilton 46
Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64
Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 36
Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Notre Dame 55
Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59
Mauston 73, Nekoosa 56
McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52
Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63
Nicolet 46, Whitefish Bay 32
Oneida Nation 68, Lena 29
Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39
Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57
Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 69
Platteville 78, Richland Center 38
Port Edwards 73, Rosholt 19
Potosi 63, Belmont 43
Prentice 59, Marathon 42
Racine Case 57, Oak Creek 46
Racine St. Catherine’s 88, Racine Lutheran 37
Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40
Regis 63, Cadott 38
Seneca 76, Ithaca 60
Somerset 71, Altoona 43
Southwestern 66, Boscobel 31
Stevens Point 60, Merrill 42
Stratford 72, Abbotsford 35
Wausau East 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67
Wausaukee 73, White Lake 50
Wautoma 71, Westfield Area 51
West Allis Central 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 75
Westosha Central 73, Delavan-Darien 31
Whitnall 61, Shorewood 38
Wisconsin Dells 68, Adams-Friendship 48
Xavier 61, New London 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..