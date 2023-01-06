The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 59, Pittsville 41

Bay Port 61, Pulaski 44

Bloomer 56, Fall Creek 54

Brillion 57, Roncalli 29

Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 34

Coleman 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24

Crivitz 84, Suring 30

Cudahy 76, South Milwaukee 71

D.C. Everest 57, Wausau West 49

De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 35

Dominican 96, Catholic Central 40

Drummond 56, Northwood 40

Edgerton 87, Brodhead 45

Elcho 51, Crandon 26

Elkhorn Area 69, Wilmot Union 65

Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28

Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50

Florence 53, Three Lakes 33

Grafton 84, Slinger 59

Homestead 84, West Bend West 51

Hortonville 80, Appleton East 56

Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62

Hudson 57, Rice Lake 55

Hurley 76, Mercer 31

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Shoreland Lutheran 41

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 48

Kiel 64, Chilton 46

Ladysmith 76, Cameron 64

Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 36

Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Notre Dame 55

Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59

Mauston 73, Nekoosa 56

McDonell Central 78, Stanley-Boyd 52

Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63

Nicolet 46, Whitefish Bay 32

Oneida Nation 68, Lena 29

Osseo-Fairchild 64, Thorp 39

Owen-Withee 72, Neillsville 57

Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 69

Platteville 78, Richland Center 38

Port Edwards 73, Rosholt 19

Potosi 63, Belmont 43

Prentice 59, Marathon 42

Racine Case 57, Oak Creek 46

Racine St. Catherine’s 88, Racine Lutheran 37

Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40

Regis 63, Cadott 38

Seneca 76, Ithaca 60

Somerset 71, Altoona 43

Southwestern 66, Boscobel 31

Stevens Point 60, Merrill 42

Stratford 72, Abbotsford 35

Wausau East 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67

Wausaukee 73, White Lake 50

Wautoma 71, Westfield Area 51

West Allis Central 84, New Berlin Eisenhower 75

Westosha Central 73, Delavan-Darien 31

Whitnall 61, Shorewood 38

Wisconsin Dells 68, Adams-Friendship 48

Xavier 61, New London 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..