GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18

Beloit Memorial 63, Madison West 35

Brillion 50, Hilbert 18

Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43

Drummond 54, Northwood 14

Florence 57, Suring 50

Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52

Grafton 55, Slinger 45

Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30

Green Bay Preble 58, Sheboygan South 42

Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59

Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 37

Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Laconia 83, Campbellsport 19

Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25

Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39

Living Word Lutheran 60, Messmer 21

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17

Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19

Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11

Necedah 55, New Lisbon 40

New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49

Oshkosh West 54, Appleton North 35

Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46

Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46

Randolph 41, Markesan 29

Salam School 60, University Lake 27

Somerset 44, Altoona 41

Stevens Point 49, Merrill 39

Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40

Verona Area 82, Middleton 37

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5

Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51

