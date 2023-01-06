The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18
Beloit Memorial 63, Madison West 35
Brillion 50, Hilbert 18
Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43
Drummond 54, Northwood 14
Florence 57, Suring 50
Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52
Grafton 55, Slinger 45
Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30
Green Bay Preble 58, Sheboygan South 42
Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59
Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 37
Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Laconia 83, Campbellsport 19
Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25
Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39
Living Word Lutheran 60, Messmer 21
Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17
Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19
Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11
Necedah 55, New Lisbon 40
New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49
Oshkosh West 54, Appleton North 35
Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46
Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46
Randolph 41, Markesan 29
Salam School 60, University Lake 27
Somerset 44, Altoona 41
Stevens Point 49, Merrill 39
Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40
Verona Area 82, Middleton 37
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5
Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..