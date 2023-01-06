The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 34

Coleman 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24

Crivitz 84, Suring 30

Cudahy 76, South Milwaukee 71

D.C. Everest 57, Wausau West 49

De Pere 74, Ashwaubenon 35

Dominican 96, Catholic Central 40

Drummond 56, Northwood 40

Elcho 51, Crandon 26

Fennimore 72, Riverdale 28

Flambeau 62, Birchwood 50

Grafton 84, Slinger 59

Hurley 76, Mercer 31

Mauston 73, Nekoosa 56

Oneida Nation 68, Lena 29

Racine St. Catherine’s 88, Racine Lutheran 37

Wautoma 71, Westfield Area 51

Wisconsin Dells 68, Adams-Friendship 48

