The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18
Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43
Drummond 54, Northwood 14
Florence 57, Suring 50
Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52
Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30
Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59
Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25
Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39
Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17
Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19
Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11
New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49
Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46
Salam School 60, University Lake 27
Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5
Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..