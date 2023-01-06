The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18

Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43

Drummond 54, Northwood 14

Florence 57, Suring 50

Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52

Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30

Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59

Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25

Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17

Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19

Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11

New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49

Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46

Salam School 60, University Lake 27

Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5

Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..