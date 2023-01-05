The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 62, Turner 38
Belmont 53, Pecatonica 48
Brookfield Academy 60, Heritage Christian 29
Lake Country Lutheran 60, Living Word Lutheran 52
Madison La Follette 67, Madison West 26
Milwaukee King 87, Milwaukee Riverside University 24
University School of Milwaukee 93, Messmer 19
___
