HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 8-7 on Thursday to finish third in the world junior hockey championship. Canada faced the Czech Republic in the championship game Thursday night. Lucius ended the 3-on-3 extra period when he flipped a backhander over goalie Carl Lindbom. Cutter Gauthier had two goals and Logan Cooley, Ryan Ufko and Hughes also scored for the Americans, coming off a 6-2 loss to Canada in the semifinals Wednesday night. Filip Bystedt tied it for Sweden with 21 seconds left in regulation with his second goal of the game. Oskar Pettersson, Leo Carlsson, Milton Oscarson, Liam Ohgren and Noah Ostlund also scored. On Wednesday, the Czech Republic rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.