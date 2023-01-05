The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 71, Pecatonica 35
Alma/Pepin 38, Eleva-Strum 36
Aquinas 44, Onalaska 30
Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 53
Barron 71, Spooner 30
Belmont 56, River Ridge 46
Benton 44, Potosi/Cassville 32
Berlin 47, Ripon 42
Bonduel 69, Shiocton 39
Brillion 46, Chilton 27
Brodhead 44, Jefferson 31
Cadott 69, Bloomer 52
Cambridge 59, Belleville 43
Colby 77, Spencer 48
Coleman 61, Suring 54
Columbus 58, Watertown Luther Prep 21
Crandon 57, Elcho 15
Cuba City 95, Iowa-Grant 37
Darlington 81, Southwestern 49
Dominican 51, Catholic Central 14
Durand 62, Glenwood City 50
Edgerton 62, Turner 33
Elk Mound 51, Colfax 31
Evansville 47, Whitewater 41
Faith Christian 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
Fall Creek 68, Thorp 36
Fennimore 52, Boscobel 33
Fond du Lac 51, Kaukauna 46
Gillett 39, Crivitz 32
Gilman 62, Augusta 50
Gresham Community 55, Bowler 39
Hartford Union 85, Port Washington 63
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 34
Ithaca 45, Seneca 32
Kettle Moraine 67, Waukesha West 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Winneconne 39
Kewaskum 55, Plymouth 30
Kickapoo 56, North Crawford 31
Kiel 64, Roncalli 48
La Crosse Central 50, La Crosse Logan 47
Ladysmith 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Lake Mills 59, Poynette 36
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 43
Lena 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 3
Loyal 49, Columbus Catholic 31
Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 43
Mauston 72, Nekoosa 31
McDonell Central 53, Regis 45
McFarland 79, Big Foot 22
Milw. Washington 71, Milwaukee Vincent 11
Milwaukee North 49, Milwaukee South 11
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Golda Meir 53
Mineral Point 66, Riverdale 28
Mukwonago 58, Waukesha South 32
Neillsville 35, Assumption 22
New Auburn 40, Cornell 30
New Auburn 45, Clear Lake 40
New Glarus 65, Waterloo 36
New Holstein 57, Sheboygan Falls 40
New London 45, Menasha 35
Northland Lutheran 64, Tigerton 13
Northwestern 66, Cameron 23
Oconomowoc 65, Waukesha North 42
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 25
Owen-Withee 34, Greenwood 24
Pittsville 48, Almond-Bancroft 27
Platteville 51, Dodgeville 37
Richland Center 40, Lancaster 31
Rosholt 64, Port Edwards 16
Sauk Prairie 77, Baraboo 44
Shawano 36, Seymour 28
Shullsburg 68, Highland 57
Solon Springs 57, Butternut 37
Southern Door 48, Algoma 42
Sturgeon Bay 59, Green Bay East 45
Superior 82, Rock Ridge, Minn. 55
Three Lakes 52, Florence 29
Union Grove 80, Burlington 43
Valders 81, Two Rivers 46
Washburn 42, Bessemer, Mich. 41
Waterford 60, Greendale 56
Wauzeka-Steuben 66, Weston 66
Westby 55, Houston, Minn. 40
Westfield Area 48, Wautoma 35
Wild Rose 74, Tri-County 21
Wisconsin Dells 44, Adams-Friendship 22
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Manawa 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
