Albany 71, Pecatonica 35

Alma/Pepin 38, Eleva-Strum 36

Aquinas 44, Onalaska 30

Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 53

Barron 71, Spooner 30

Belmont 56, River Ridge 46

Benton 44, Potosi/Cassville 32

Berlin 47, Ripon 42

Bonduel 69, Shiocton 39

Brillion 46, Chilton 27

Brodhead 44, Jefferson 31

Cadott 69, Bloomer 52

Cambridge 59, Belleville 43

Colby 77, Spencer 48

Coleman 61, Suring 54

Columbus 58, Watertown Luther Prep 21

Crandon 57, Elcho 15

Cuba City 95, Iowa-Grant 37

Darlington 81, Southwestern 49

Dominican 51, Catholic Central 14

Durand 62, Glenwood City 50

Edgerton 62, Turner 33

Elk Mound 51, Colfax 31

Evansville 47, Whitewater 41

Faith Christian 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Fall Creek 68, Thorp 36

Fennimore 52, Boscobel 33

Fond du Lac 51, Kaukauna 46

Gillett 39, Crivitz 32

Gilman 62, Augusta 50

Gresham Community 55, Bowler 39

Hartford Union 85, Port Washington 63

Iola-Scandinavia 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 34

Ithaca 45, Seneca 32

Kettle Moraine 67, Waukesha West 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Winneconne 39

Kewaskum 55, Plymouth 30

Kickapoo 56, North Crawford 31

Kiel 64, Roncalli 48

La Crosse Central 50, La Crosse Logan 47

Ladysmith 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Lake Mills 59, Poynette 36

Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 43

Lena 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 3

Loyal 49, Columbus Catholic 31

Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 43

Mauston 72, Nekoosa 31

McDonell Central 53, Regis 45

McFarland 79, Big Foot 22

Milw. Washington 71, Milwaukee Vincent 11

Milwaukee North 49, Milwaukee South 11

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Golda Meir 53

Mineral Point 66, Riverdale 28

Mukwonago 58, Waukesha South 32

Neillsville 35, Assumption 22

New Auburn 40, Cornell 30

New Auburn 45, Clear Lake 40

New Glarus 65, Waterloo 36

New Holstein 57, Sheboygan Falls 40

New London 45, Menasha 35

Northland Lutheran 64, Tigerton 13

Northwestern 66, Cameron 23

Oconomowoc 65, Waukesha North 42

Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 25

Owen-Withee 34, Greenwood 24

Pittsville 48, Almond-Bancroft 27

Platteville 51, Dodgeville 37

Richland Center 40, Lancaster 31

Rosholt 64, Port Edwards 16

Sauk Prairie 77, Baraboo 44

Shawano 36, Seymour 28

Shullsburg 68, Highland 57

Solon Springs 57, Butternut 37

Southern Door 48, Algoma 42

Sturgeon Bay 59, Green Bay East 45

Superior 82, Rock Ridge, Minn. 55

Three Lakes 52, Florence 29

Union Grove 80, Burlington 43

Valders 81, Two Rivers 46

Washburn 42, Bessemer, Mich. 41

Waterford 60, Greendale 56

Wauzeka-Steuben 66, Weston 66

Westby 55, Houston, Minn. 40

Westfield Area 48, Wautoma 35

Wild Rose 74, Tri-County 21

Wisconsin Dells 44, Adams-Friendship 22

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Manawa 46

