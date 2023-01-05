The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon Tech and Communication 77, Milwaukee South 48
Badger 43, Waterford 41
Baldwin-Woodville 52, Durand 41
Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59
Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79
Bruce 75, Prairie Farm 43
Colfax 58, Turtle Lake 50
De Pere 69, Sheboygan South 46
De Soto 47, Boscobel 42
Edgewood 54, Oregon 51, OT
Faith Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24
Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 54
Hartford Union 56, Port Washington 53
Hurley 73, Mellen 53
Kiel 45, Kewaunee 44
Lourdes Academy 67, Hustisford 24
Madison La Follette 61, Janesville Parker 59
Madison Memorial 79, Verona Area 72
Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 46
Milton 51, Fort Atkinson 46
Mosinee 62, Edgar 48
Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 56
Newman Catholic 74, Phillips 51
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44
Oconto 67, Gibraltar 61
Parkview 71, Madison Country Day 47
Pecatonica 58, Belmont 36
Peshtigo 56, Algoma 46
Portage 66, Sauk Prairie 57
Potosi 56, Albany 8
Spring Valley 67, Alma/Pepin 49
St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32
Stoughton 71, Monona Grove 48
Tenor/Veritas 73, Augustine Prep 71
Union Grove 80, Bismarck, N.D. 43
Waukesha South 72, Mukwonago 61
Waukesha South 76, Mukwonago 62
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 44, Valley Christian 39
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 69, Wolf River Lutheran 51
West Bend East 76, Oak Creek 67
Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55
Winter 67, Flambeau 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..