The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon Tech and Communication 77, Milwaukee South 48

Badger 43, Waterford 41

Baldwin-Woodville 52, Durand 41

Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59

Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79

Bruce 75, Prairie Farm 43

Colfax 58, Turtle Lake 50

De Pere 69, Sheboygan South 46

De Soto 47, Boscobel 42

Edgewood 54, Oregon 51, OT

Faith Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 54

Hartford Union 56, Port Washington 53

Hurley 73, Mellen 53

Kiel 45, Kewaunee 44

Lourdes Academy 67, Hustisford 24

Madison La Follette 61, Janesville Parker 59

Madison Memorial 79, Verona Area 72

Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 46

Milton 51, Fort Atkinson 46

Mosinee 62, Edgar 48

Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 56

Newman Catholic 74, Phillips 51

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44

Oconto 67, Gibraltar 61

Parkview 71, Madison Country Day 47

Pecatonica 58, Belmont 36

Peshtigo 56, Algoma 46

Portage 66, Sauk Prairie 57

Potosi 56, Albany 8

Spring Valley 67, Alma/Pepin 49

St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32

Stoughton 71, Monona Grove 48

Tenor/Veritas 73, Augustine Prep 71

Union Grove 80, Bismarck, N.D. 43

Waukesha South 72, Mukwonago 61

Waukesha South 76, Mukwonago 62

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 44, Valley Christian 39

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 69, Wolf River Lutheran 51

West Bend East 76, Oak Creek 67

Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55

Winter 67, Flambeau 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..