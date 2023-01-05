The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augustine Prep 74, Tenor/Veritas 28

Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79

Faith Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24

Kiel 45, Kewaunee 44

Pecatonica 58, Belmont 36

Union Grove 80, Bismarck, N.D. 43

Waukesha South 72, Mukwonago 61

Waukesha South 76, Mukwonago 62

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 44, Valley Christian 39

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 69, Wolf River Lutheran 51

West Bend East 76, Oak Creek 67

Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..