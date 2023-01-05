The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coleman 61, Suring 54

Crandon 57, Elcho 15

Faith Christian 51, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Gilman 62, Augusta 50

Hartford Union 85, Port Washington 63

Kettle Moraine 67, Waukesha West 50

Ladysmith 66, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Lena 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 3

Mauston 72, Nekoosa 31

McDonell Central 53, Regis 45

Milw. Washington 71, Milwaukee Vincent 11

Neillsville 35, Assumption 22

New Glarus 65, Waterloo 36

New Holstein 57, Sheboygan Falls 40

Northland Lutheran 64, Tigerton 13

Solon Springs 57, Butternut 37

Sturgeon Bay 59, Green Bay East 45

Three Lakes 52, Florence 29

Valders 81, Two Rivers 46

Westfield Area 48, Wautoma 35

Wisconsin Dells 44, Adams-Friendship 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..