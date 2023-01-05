The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 63, Grantsburg 57
Amery 83, Grantsburg 57
Arrowhead 65, Catholic Memorial 62
Arrowhead 85, Catholic Memorial 62
Audubon Tech and Communication 77, Milwaukee South 48
Badger 43, Waterford 41
Baldwin-Woodville 52, Durand 41
Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59
Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79
Bayfield 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 48
Bayfield 87, Lac Courte Oreilles 48
Bruce 75, Prairie Farm 43
Butternut 76, Solon Springs 42
Cambria-Friesland 50, Rio 38
Cambria-Friesland 60, Rio 38
Cashton 54, Hillsboro 45
Cashton 64, Hillsboro 45
Cassville 68, Weston 36
Clintonville 55, Waupaca 25
Colfax 58, Turtle Lake 50
De Pere 69, Sheboygan South 46
De Soto 47, Boscobel 42
DeForest 74, Watertown 56
Deerfield 73, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 54
Dodgeland 48, Valley Christian 47
Edgewood 54, Oregon 51, OT
Faith Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24
Fall River 65, Randolph 50
Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 54
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 75, Arcadia 41
Hartford Union 56, Port Washington 53
Heritage Christian 53, Lake Country Lutheran 37
Heritage Christian 63, Lake Country Lutheran 37
Hurley 73, Mellen 53
Kiel 45, Kewaunee 44
Little Chute 57, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Lomira 63, Laconia 52
Lourdes Academy 67, Hustisford 24
Luther 75, Westby 45
Madison La Follette 61, Janesville Parker 59
Madison Memorial 79, Verona Area 72
Markesan 88, Princeton/Green Lake 64
Martin Luther 77, The Prairie School 63
Mayville 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72
Messmer 63, University School of Milwaukee 58
Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 46
Middleton 67, Beloit Memorial 46
Milton 51, Fort Atkinson 46
Milwaukee Pulaski 78, Milwaukee Madison 74
Mosinee 62, Edgar 48
Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 56
Newman Catholic 74, Phillips 51
Oakfield 49, Horicon 46
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44
Oconto 67, Gibraltar 61
Omro 62, Campbellsport 59
Osceola 64, Spooner 13
Pardeeville 96, Montello 48
Parkview 71, Madison Country Day 47
Pecatonica 58, Belmont 36
Peshtigo 56, Algoma 46
Portage 66, Sauk Prairie 57
Potosi 56, Albany 8
Princeton/Green Lake 64, Markesan 51
Royall 72, Wonewoc-Center 14
Sevastopol 56, Stockbridge 47
Solon Springs 78, Butternut 22
Spring Valley 67, Alma/Pepin 49
St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32
Stoughton 71, Monona Grove 48
Sun Prairie West 77, Sun Prairie 54
Tenor/Veritas 73, Augustine Prep 71
Tenor/Veritas Co-op 73, Augustine Prep 71
Union Grove 80, Bismarck, N.D. 43
Washburn 60, South Shore 47
Washburn 80, South Shore 47
Waukesha South 72, Mukwonago 61
Waukesha South 76, Mukwonago 62
Waukesha West 65, Kettle Moraine 54
Waunakee 51, Beaver Dam 44
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 44, Valley Christian 39
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 69, Wolf River Lutheran 51
West Bend East 76, Oak Creek 67
Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55
Williams Bay 76, Johnson Creek 41
Winter 67, Flambeau 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Black River Falls vs. Viroqua, ppd.
