The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 63, Grantsburg 57

Arrowhead 65, Catholic Memorial 62

Audubon Tech and Communication 77, Milwaukee South 48

Badger 43, Waterford 41

Baldwin-Woodville 52, Durand 41

Bangor 76, New Lisbon 59

Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79

Bayfield 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 48

Bruce 75, Prairie Farm 43

Butternut 76, Solon Springs 42

Cambria-Friesland 50, Rio 38

Cashton 54, Hillsboro 45

Cassville 68, Weston 36

Clintonville 55, Waupaca 25

Colfax 58, Turtle Lake 50

De Pere 69, Sheboygan South 46

De Soto 47, Boscobel 42

DeForest 74, Watertown 56

Deerfield 73, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 54

Dodgeland 48, Valley Christian 47

Edgewood 54, Oregon 51, OT

Faith Christian 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24

Fall River 65, Randolph 50

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Freedom 54

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 75, Arcadia 41

Hartford Union 56, Port Washington 53

Heritage Christian 53, Lake Country Lutheran 37

Hurley 73, Mellen 53

Kiel 45, Kewaunee 44

Little Chute 57, Luxemburg-Casco 30

Lomira 63, Laconia 52

Lourdes Academy 67, Hustisford 24

Luther 75, Westby 45

Madison La Follette 61, Janesville Parker 59

Madison Memorial 79, Verona Area 72

Markesan 88, Princeton/Green Lake 64

Martin Luther 77, The Prairie School 63

Mayville 74, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72

Messmer 63, University School of Milwaukee 58

Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 46

Milton 51, Fort Atkinson 46

Milwaukee Pulaski 78, Milwaukee Madison 74

Mosinee 62, Edgar 48

Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 56

Newman Catholic 74, Phillips 51

Oakfield 49, Horicon 46

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44

Oconto 67, Gibraltar 61

Omro 62, Campbellsport 59

Osceola 64, Spooner 13

Pardeeville 96, Montello 48

Parkview 71, Madison Country Day 47

Pecatonica 58, Belmont 36

Peshtigo 56, Algoma 46

Portage 66, Sauk Prairie 57

Potosi 56, Albany 8

Princeton/Green Lake 64, Markesan 51

Royall 72, Wonewoc-Center 14

Sevastopol 56, Stockbridge 47

Spring Valley 67, Alma/Pepin 49

St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32

Stoughton 71, Monona Grove 48

Sun Prairie West 77, Sun Prairie 54

Tenor/Veritas 73, Augustine Prep 71

Union Grove 80, Bismarck, N.D. 43

Washburn 60, South Shore 47

Waukesha South 72, Mukwonago 61

Waukesha West 65, Kettle Moraine 54

Waunakee 51, Beaver Dam 44

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 44, Valley Christian 39

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 24

Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 69, Wolf River Lutheran 51

West Bend East 76, Oak Creek 67

Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55

Williams Bay 76, Johnson Creek 41

Winter 67, Flambeau 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Black River Falls vs. Viroqua, ppd.

