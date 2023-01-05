By The Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers know they’ll reach the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The Lions could have a playoff bid at stake as well. The Lions can reach the postseason if they beat the Packers and if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be seeking to make amends after throwing three interceptions in a 15-9 loss at Detroit earlier this season.

