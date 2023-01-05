MILWAUKEE (AP) — Firefighters in Milwaukee have discovered a body in a burned home. The Journal Sentinel reports that firefighters were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from the building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the building but found nothing. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said “extreme hoarder conditions” in the home hampered searchers. Another check of the building on Wednesday revealed the body of a 70-year-old man. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.