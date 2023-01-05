By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo wants to put one idea to rest. Longo has a reputation as a quarterback-friendly coordinator having used some form of the Air Raid offense at North Carolina and other stops. But that doesn’t mean Wisconsin is going to stop running the football. Longo acknowledges Wisconsin’s offense will have a new identity. North Carolina had the most rushing yards per game and total yards passing of any Atlantic Coast Conference team during Longo’s four seasons as the Tar Heels’ offensive coordinator.

