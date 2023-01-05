FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jarred Godfrey scored 23 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Green Bay 79-69. Godfrey had five rebounds and three steals for the Mastodons (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui scored 13 points, going 6 of 16 from the field. Anthony Roberts recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. The Phoenix (2-14, 1-4) were led in scoring by Clarence Cummings III with 23 points.

