MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is helping workers clean up after a fire flooded a dairy plant with butter. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the fire broke out in a butter storage room at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc., facility in Portage around 9 p.m. Monday. As the butter heated up it flowed through the building, impeding access. Firefighters needed several hours to extinguish the blaze. DNR officials said a news release Thursday about 20 gallons of butter flowed into the storm sewers and into a nearby canal. They say the butter has been removed from the canal.

