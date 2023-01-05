HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the game at 6:22 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday night for its record-extending 20th world junior hockey title. The Arizona Coyotes forward took a pass from Joshua Roy on a 2-on-1 and beat goalie Tomas Suchanek in the 3-on-3 extra period after Canada blew a 2-0 lead in the third period. Shane Wright, on his 19th birthday, also scored for Canada, and Thomas Milic made 24 saves. Canada also won the pandemic-delayed summer showcase in Edmonton, Alberta. Earlier, Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 8-7 in the third-place game.

