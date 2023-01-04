The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 81, Sparta 50

Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan South 30

Assumption 66, Marathon 38

Bangor 57, Royall 45

Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 39

Boscobel 58, Ithaca 38

Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49

Brown Deer 65, South Milwaukee 55

Cadott 65, Whitehall 32

Catholic Memorial 68, Waukesha South 37

Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kohler 47

Clintonville 60, Waupaca 45

Coleman 56, Peshtigo 38

Columbus 70, Richland Center 54

Cuba City 70, Dodgeville 44

DeForest 60, Lakeside Lutheran 46

Denmark 51, Marinette 44

Dominican 39, Regina, Ill. 14

Edgar 54, Auburndale 37

Elkhorn Area 55, Clinton 38

Fond du Lac 57, Appleton North 40

Fort Atkinson 59, Waterloo 38

Franklin 45, Oak Creek 31

Freedom 45, Fox Valley Lutheran 39

Germantown 73, Wauwatosa East 65

Germantown 83, Homestead 73

Gibraltar 50, Stockbridge 10

Grafton 56, Waupun 45

Green Bay Preble 54, Pulaski 43

Greenfield 57, Whitnall 52

Holmen 61, La Crosse Central 51

Howards Grove 44, Mishicot 35

Hudson 60, Menomonie 38

Jefferson 59, Belleville 49

Johnson Creek 54, Williams Bay 37

Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh North 53

Kenosha Bradford 84, Racine Park 29

Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Case 37

Kettle Moraine 81, Oconomowoc 31

La Crosse Logan 50, Tomah 44

Laconia 75, Mayville 33

Lake Mills 50, Cambridge 37

Lomira 47, Campbellsport 42

Luxemburg-Casco 53, Little Chute 25

Manawa 69, Gresham Community 35

Manitowoc Lutheran 46, Hilbert 19

Marinette 54, Menominee Indian 33

Marshfield 69, Eau Claire Memorial 62

Menasha 55, Winneconne 39

Middleton 65, Madison East 56

Milton 44, Whitewater 32

Milw. Bay View 50, Milwaukee Madison 41

Milwaukee DSHA 57, Brookfield Central 52

Milwaukee King 49, Plymouth 34

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Hamilton 22

Monona Grove 53, Sun Prairie West 51

Mosinee 58, Northland Pines 32

Muskego 59, Waukesha North 17

Neenah 58, Kimberly 47

Neenah 63, Green Bay Southwest 29

New Berlin Eisenhower 68, West Bend East 38

New Holstein 62, Kewaunee 46

North Fond du Lac 63, St. Marys Springs 37

North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36

Notre Dame 72, De Pere 28

Oakfield 63, Hustisford 33

Oostburg 71, Random Lake 36

Oshkosh West 56, Appleton East 54

Pardeeville 65, Montello 30

Pewaukee 91, Wisconsin Lutheran 46

Pius XI Catholic 58, New Berlin West 42

Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49

Port Washington 79, Ozaukee 59

Poynette 47, Baraboo 39

Prairie du Chien 57, Westby 22

Reedsburg Area 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44

Rio 60, Cambria-Friesland 30

River Ridge 69, Seneca 17

Riverdale 45, North Crawford 40

Rosholt 60, Tigerton 17

Sauk Prairie 54, Lodi 45

Sevastopol 59, Oneida Nation 34

Sheboygan North 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Shorewood 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 28

Shullsburg 71, Southwestern 46

Southern Door 69, Roncalli 43

St. Mary Catholic 68, Reedsville 40

Superior 78, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 14

Three Lakes 53, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 36

Valders 51, Plymouth 45

Waterford 58, Shoreland Lutheran 44

Watertown 48, Westosha Central 33

Waukesha West 54, Arrowhead 51

Wauwatosa East 60, Hamilton 39

Wauwatosa West 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 32

Westby 38, Kickapoo 30

Westfield Area 62, Randolph 39

Weyauwega-Fremont 53, Nekoosa 16

Wonewoc-Center 45, Brookwood 43

