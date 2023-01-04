By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers didn’t make any bold proclamations about running the table this time around. But the similarities between the Green Bay Packers’ current turnaround and their remarkable run to the NFC championship game back in 2016 otherwise are too obvious to ignore. The Packers have won four consecutive games to rebound from a 4-8 start. They will reach the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The 2016 Packers bounced back from a 4-6 start to win eight straight before losing to the Atlanta Falcons with a Super Bowl bid at stake.

