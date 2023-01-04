By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour, one of the first official acts of his second term. The meeting Wednesday came as Evers and the Legislature weigh making substantial changes to how local governments are funded. Cities, counties, towns and villages are hoping a record-high budget surplus approaching $7 billion will give policymakers the freedom to increase funding and perhaps change the formula used to determine how much money local governments get from the state. One idea being discussed is to tie local aid to the state sales tax.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.