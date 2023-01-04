By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As a huge storm approached California Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people died in 2018. Meanwhile residents elsewhere in the state scrambled for sandbags and prepared for power outages. Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms. In the San Francisco Bay Area, 8,500 sandbags distributed by officials weren’t enough to reach demand as forecasters warned of imminent flooding. Rain has already led to the cancellation of more than 60 flights at the San Francisco International Airport.

