By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Crews in California are rushing to clear storm drains and residents are struggling to find sandbags to protect their homes from flooding ahead of a major winter storm approaching the state Wednesday. In the San Francisco Bay Area, 8,500 sandbags distributed by officials weren’t enough to reach demand as forecasters warned of imminent flooding. Rain has already led to the cancellation of more than 60 flights at the San Francisco International Airport. In Minneapolis, a Delta Air Lines jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm Tuesday evening. No passengers were injured. A possible tornado touched down in Alabama early Wednesday, and on Tuesday at least six tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois.

