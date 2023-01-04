MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. The move comes a week after the Pirates designated Wilson for assignment. Wilson went 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA while making 20 starts in 25 appearances last season. He struck out 79 and walked 32 batters in 115 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old owns a career record of 9-17 with a 5.54 ERA in 56 games. The Brewers designated right-hander Trevor Kelley for assignment to make room for Wilson.

