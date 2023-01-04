By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley have agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley’s deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.

