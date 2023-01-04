By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Toronto 104-101. Allen scored 16 points, Bobby Portis Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Pat Connaughton scored 15 points as the Bucks won for the third time in four games since losing a season-high four straight. Fred VanVleet had 28 points and 12 assists for Toronto. The Raptors lost for the sixth time in seven home games.

