The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 81, Sparta 50
Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan South 30
Assumption 66, Marathon 38
Bangor 57, Royall 45
Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 39
Boscobel 58, Ithaca 38
Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49
Brown Deer 65, South Milwaukee 55
Cadott 65, Whitehall 32
Catholic Memorial 68, Waukesha South 37
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kohler 47
Clintonville 60, Waupaca 45
Coleman 56, Peshtigo 38
Columbus 70, Richland Center 54
Cuba City 70, Dodgeville 44
DeForest 60, Lakeside Lutheran 46
Denmark 51, Marinette 44
Dominican 39, Regina, Ill. 14
Edgar 54, Auburndale 37
Elkhorn Area 55, Clinton 38
Fond du Lac 57, Appleton North 40
Fort Atkinson 59, Waterloo 38
Franklin 45, Oak Creek 31
Freedom 45, Fox Valley Lutheran 39
Germantown 73, Wauwatosa East 65
Germantown 83, Homestead 73
Gibraltar 50, Stockbridge 10
Grafton 56, Waupun 45
Green Bay Preble 54, Pulaski 43
Greenfield 57, Whitnall 52
Holmen 61, La Crosse Central 51
Howards Grove 44, Mishicot 35
Hudson 60, Menomonie 38
Jefferson 59, Belleville 49
Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh North 53
Kenosha Bradford 84, Racine Park 29
Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Case 37
Kettle Moraine 81, Oconomowoc 31
La Crosse Logan 50, Tomah 44
Laconia 75, Mayville 33
Lake Mills 50, Cambridge 37
Lomira 47, Campbellsport 42
Luxemburg-Casco 53, Little Chute 25
Manawa 69, Gresham Community 35
Marinette 54, Menominee Indian 33
Marshfield 69, Eau Claire Memorial 62
Menasha 55, Winneconne 39
Middleton 65, Madison East 56
Milton 44, Whitewater 32
Milwaukee DSHA 57, Brookfield Central 52
Milwaukee King 49, Plymouth 34
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Hamilton 22
Monona Grove 53, Sun Prairie West 51
Mosinee 58, Northland Pines 32
Muskego 59, Waukesha North 17
Neenah 58, Kimberly 47
Neenah 63, Green Bay Southwest 29
New Berlin Eisenhower 68, West Bend East 38
New Holstein 62, Kewaunee 46
North Fond du Lac 63, St. Marys Springs 37
North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36
Notre Dame 72, De Pere 28
Oakfield 63, Hustisford 33
Oostburg 71, Random Lake 36
Oshkosh West 56, Appleton East 54
Pardeeville 65, Montello 30
Pewaukee 91, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
Pius XI Catholic 58, New Berlin West 42
Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49
Port Washington 79, Ozaukee 59
Poynette 47, Baraboo 39
Prairie du Chien 57, Westby 22
Reedsburg Area 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44
Rio 60, Cambria-Friesland 30
River Ridge 69, Seneca 17
Riverdale 45, North Crawford 40
Rosholt 60, Tigerton 17
Sauk Prairie 54, Lodi 45
Sevastopol 59, Oneida Nation 34
Sheboygan North 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Shorewood 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 28
Shullsburg 71, Southwestern 46
Southern Door 69, Roncalli 43
St. Mary Catholic 68, Reedsville 40
Superior 78, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 14
Three Lakes 53, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 36
Valders 51, Plymouth 45
Waterford 58, Shoreland Lutheran 44
Watertown 48, Westosha Central 33
Waukesha West 54, Arrowhead 51
Wauwatosa East 60, Hamilton 39
Wauwatosa West 47, West Allis Nathan Hale 32
Westby 38, Kickapoo 30
Westfield Area 62, Randolph 39
Weyauwega-Fremont 53, Nekoosa 16
Wonewoc-Center 45, Brookwood 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..