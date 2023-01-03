The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 65, Oshkosh West 54

Aquinas 82, Sparta 68

Ashwaubenon 65, Sheboygan South 43

Athens 73, Abbotsford 57

Audubon Tech and Communication 64, Milwaukee Pulaski 41

Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79

Belleville 70, Monticello 18

Benton 75, Juda 25

Berlin 62, Waupaca 59

Boscobel 53, Riverdale 42

Brookfield Academy 90, Kenosha Christian Life 51

Brookfield Central 70, Marquette University 66

Brookfield East 65, Menomonee Falls 54

Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha South 53

Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Johnson Creek 20

Chippewa Falls 52, Menomonie 44

Clinton 80, Whitewater 56

Coleman 54, Gillett 46

Crivitz 81, Niagara 26

Cumberland 47, Regis 46

D.C. Everest 54, Shawano 48

De Pere 73, Notre Dame 43

DeForest 72, Reedsburg Area 68

Eau Claire Memorial 67, Eau Claire North 44

Edgerton 59, East Troy 43

Evansville 71, Brodhead 48

Fall Creek 75, Regis 54

Fond du Lac 58, Appleton North 54

Franklin 45, Oak Creek 31

Gillett 54, Lena 31

Green Bay Preble 69, Pulaski 66

Green Bay West 69, Oconto Falls 65

Greendale 72, West Allis Central 66

Gresham Community 51, White Lake 42

Hortonville 90, Appleton West 58

Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67

Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Racine Horlick 55

Kettle Moraine 67, Oconomowoc 62

Kewaunee 77, Wrightstown 75

Kohler 80, Living Word Lutheran 62

Kohler 92, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82

La Crosse Central 78, Holmen 50

Lake Mills 66, Waterloo 41

Little Chute 42, Seymour 29

Lomira 63, Markesan 51

Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53

Manitowoc Lutheran 51, Roncalli 50

Marshall 91, Parkview 50

McDonell Central 65, Cadott 25

McFarland 74, Jefferson 49

Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44

Milwaukee Juneau 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 56

Milwaukee Lutheran 93, Shorewood 61

Milwaukee South 68, Milwaukee Arts 50

Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 52

Mishicot 52, Stockbridge 44

Muskego 64, Waukesha North 45

Neenah 68, Kimberly 53

Neenah 76, Hortonville 66

New Glarus 69, Barneveld 51

New London 59, Freedom 43

North Crawford 61, Brookwood 41

Northland Pines 70, Mosinee 61

Northwestern 77, Ashland 60

Oakfield 64, North Fond du Lac 34

Oconto 55, Chilton 46

Omro 41, Westfield Area 34

Oneida Nation 76, Suring 53

Oregon 69, Elkhorn Area 55

Osceola 59, St. Croix Falls 36

Oshkosh North 82, Kaukauna 75

Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45

Owen-Withee 80, Spencer 38

Pacelli 59, Almond-Bancroft 45

Pewaukee 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 67

Pius XI Catholic 65, New Berlin West 52

Platteville 73, Black Hawk 23

Port Edwards 75, Tri-County 28

Portage 97, Nekoosa 54

Potosi 56, Albany 8

Poynette 47, Baraboo 39

Racine Case 69, Kenosha Tremper 67

Random Lake 66, Living Word Lutheran 47

River Ridge 61, Seneca 34

River Valley 57, Wisconsin Heights 49

Saint Thomas Aquinas 53, Wausaukee 52

Sauk Prairie 55, Lodi 36

Sheboygan North 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

Shiocton 75, Iola-Scandinavia 40

Southern Door 66, Sheboygan Falls 49

Southwestern 69, Darlington 65

St. Mary Catholic 87, Menasha 73

Stratford 80, Assumption 57

Sturgeon Bay 58, Green Bay East 44

The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50

Thorp 63, Stanley-Boyd 56

Three Lakes 74, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 63

Tomah 64, Menomonie 61

Turner 78, Big Foot 53

Two Rivers 62, Gibraltar 52

Verona Area 65, Brookfield East 63

Waterford 52, Catholic Central 36

Wautoma 63, Waupun 57

Wauwatosa West 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 57

West De Pere 72, Plymouth 69

West Salem 90, Westby 33

Whitnall 70, Greenfield 61

Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 40

Winneconne 71, Lourdes Academy 59

Xavier 72, Valders 60

