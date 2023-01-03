The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 82, Sparta 68
Ashwaubenon 65, Sheboygan South 43
Athens 73, Abbotsford 57
Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79
Belleville 70, Monticello 18
Benton 75, Juda 25
Berlin 62, Waupaca 59
Boscobel 53, Riverdale 42
Brookfield Academy 90, Kenosha Christian Life 51
Brookfield Central 70, Marquette University 66
Brookfield East 65, Menomonee Falls 54
Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha South 53
Chippewa Falls 52, Menomonie 44
Clinton 80, Whitewater 56
Coleman 54, Gillett 46
Cumberland 47, Regis 46
D.C. Everest 54, Shawano 48
De Pere 73, Notre Dame 43
DeForest 72, Reedsburg Area 68
Eau Claire Memorial 67, Eau Claire North 44
Edgerton 59, East Troy 43
Evansville 71, Brodhead 48
Fall Creek 75, Regis 54
Fond du Lac 58, Appleton North 54
Gillett 54, Lena 31
Green Bay Preble 69, Pulaski 66
Greendale 72, West Allis Central 66
Gresham Community 51, White Lake 42
Hortonville 90, Appleton West 58
Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67
Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Racine Horlick 55
Kewaunee 77, Wrightstown 75
Kohler 80, Living Word Lutheran 62
Kohler 92, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82
La Crosse Central 78, Holmen 50
Lake Mills 66, Waterloo 41
Little Chute 42, Seymour 29
Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53
Manitowoc Lutheran 51, Roncalli 50
Marshall 91, Parkview 50
McDonell Central 65, Cadott 25
McFarland 74, Jefferson 49
Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44
Milwaukee Lutheran 93, Shorewood 61
Milwaukee South 68, Milwaukee Arts 50
Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 52
Mishicot 52, Stockbridge 44
Muskego 64, Waukesha North 45
Neenah 68, Kimberly 53
Neenah 76, Hortonville 66
New Glarus 69, Barneveld 51
New London 59, Freedom 43
Northland Pines 70, Mosinee 61
Northwestern 77, Ashland 60
Oakfield 64, North Fond du Lac 34
Oconto 55, Chilton 46
Omro 41, Westfield Area 34
Oneida Nation 76, Suring 53
Oregon 69, Elkhorn Area 55
Osceola 59, St. Croix Falls 36
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45
Owen-Withee 80, Spencer 38
Pacelli 59, Almond-Bancroft 45
Pewaukee 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 67
Pius XI Catholic 65, New Berlin West 52
Platteville 73, Black Hawk 23
Port Edwards 75, Tri-County 28
Portage 97, Nekoosa 54
Potosi 56, Albany 8
Poynette 47, Baraboo 39
Racine Case 69, Kenosha Tremper 67
Random Lake 66, Living Word Lutheran 47
River Ridge 61, Seneca 34
River Valley 57, Wisconsin Heights 49
Saint Thomas Aquinas 53, Wausaukee 52
Sheboygan North 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Shiocton 75, Iola-Scandinavia 40
Southern Door 66, Sheboygan Falls 49
Southwestern 69, Darlington 65
St. Mary Catholic 87, Menasha 73
Stratford 80, Assumption 57
Sturgeon Bay 58, Green Bay East 44
The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50
Thorp 63, Stanley-Boyd 56
Tomah 64, Menomonie 61
Turner 78, Big Foot 53
Two Rivers 62, Gibraltar 52
Verona Area 65, Brookfield East 63
Waterford 52, Catholic Central 36
Wautoma 63, Waupun 57
Wauwatosa West 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 57
West De Pere 72, Plymouth 69
West Salem 90, Westby 33
Whitnall 70, Greenfield 61
Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 40
Winneconne 71, Lourdes Academy 59
Xavier 72, Valders 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..