The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 73, Abbotsford 57
Belleville 70, Monticello 18
Benton 75, Juda 25
Boscobel 53, Riverdale 42
Brookfield Central 70, Marquette University 66
Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha South 53
Coleman 54, Gillett 46
Cumberland 47, Regis 46
De Pere 73, Notre Dame 43
Evansville 71, Brodhead 48
Fall Creek 75, Regis 54
Gillett 54, Lena 31
Greendale 72, West Allis Central 66
Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67
Kohler 80, Living Word Lutheran 62
Little Chute 42, Seymour 29
Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53
McDonell Central 65, Cadott 25
McFarland 74, Jefferson 49
Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44
Mishicot 52, Stockbridge 44
Muskego 64, Waukesha North 45
Neenah 76, Hortonville 66
Oregon 69, Elkhorn Area 55
Osceola 59, St. Croix Falls 36
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45
Owen-Withee 80, Spencer 38
Pewaukee 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 67
Port Edwards 75, Tri-County 28
Potosi 56, Albany 8
Poynette 47, Baraboo 39
Sheboygan North 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Shiocton 75, Iola-Scandinavia 40
Southwestern 69, Darlington 65
Sturgeon Bay 58, Green Bay East 44
The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50
Tomah 64, Menomonie 61
Verona Area 65, Brookfield East 63
Wautoma 63, Waupun 57
Wauwatosa West 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 57
West Salem 90, Westby 33
Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 40
Winneconne 67, Lourdes Academy 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..