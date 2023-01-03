The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan South 30

Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 39

Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49

Brown Deer 65, South Milwaukee 55

Catholic Memorial 68, Waukesha South 37

Coleman 56, Peshtigo 38

Cuba City 70, Dodgeville 44

Denmark 51, Marinette 44

Franklin 45, Oak Creek 31

Germantown 73, Wauwatosa East 65

Gibraltar 50, Stockbridge 10

Greenfield 57, Whitnall 52

Hudson 60, Menomonie 38

Kenosha Bradford 84, Racine Park 29

Kettle Moraine 81, Oconomowoc 31

Kewaskum 62, West Bend East 50

Luxemburg-Casco 53, Little Chute 25

Marinette 54, Menominee Indian 33

Menasha 55, Winneconne 39

Middleton 65, Madison East 56

Milwaukee King 49, Plymouth 34

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Hamilton 22

Muskego 59, Waukesha North 17

Neenah 63, Green Bay Southwest 29

New Berlin Eisenhower 68, West Bend East 38

North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36

Oakfield 63, Hustisford 33

Oostburg 71, Random Lake 36

Pius XI Catholic 58, New Berlin West 42

Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49

Rosholt 60, Tigerton 17

Sevastopol 59, Oneida Nation 34

Shorewood 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 28

Shullsburg 71, Southwestern 46

St. Mary Catholic 68, Reedsville 40

Valders 51, Plymouth 45

Waterford 58, Shoreland Lutheran 44

Westby 38, Kickapoo 30

Weyauwega-Fremont 53, Nekoosa 16

Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Pewaukee 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..