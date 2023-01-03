By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who opened fire and wounded 10 passengers on a Brooklyn subway train last year has pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges. Frank James appeared in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday and admitted pulling the trigger on the Manhattan-bound train on April 12. The 63-year-old defendant had previously vowed to fight the charges. James pleaded guilty to all 11 counts in his indictment, including 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transit system — one for each wounded passenger. James didn’t have a plea agreement, and prosecutors are seeking to put him in prison for decades. James had posted online that he was the “Prophet of Doom.”

