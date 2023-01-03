By TAMIRA MADSEN

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn had 16 and No. 14 Wisconsin held off Minnesota, 63-60, for its sixth straight victory Tuesday night. Connor Essegian scored 11 points off the bench for the Badgers. Cooper scored a team-high 16 points for the Gophers, who were playing their first game in 12 days after a Dec. 29 cancellation. Dawson Garcia scored 14 points and Jamison Battle had 13 for Minnesota, which had 20 turnovers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.